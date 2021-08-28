Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Bryson DeChambeau Lets 5-Shot Lead Slip Away, Tied With Patrick Cantlay For Lead

Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Porter breaks down Bryson DeChambeau losing a 5-stroke lead now tied with Patrick Cantlay heading into the final round.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

247Sports

247Sports

28K+
Followers
236K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Porter
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

PGA Tour BMW Championship: Patrick Cantlay defeats Bryson DeChambeau in dramatic six-hole playoff to win at Caves Valley

Baltimore, you were heard. Especially, it seems, by the BMW Championship victor. On a day when Patrick Cantlay needed every ounce of strength to outlast Bryson DeChambeau in Sunday’s final round, he found motivation from a vocal and boisterous crowd at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills that celebrated his 17-foot, 6-inch birdie putt to outlast DeChambeau on No. 18 — the sixth playoff hole ...
GolfNBC Sports

2021 Tour Championship: Patrick Cantlay leads after Round 1

In Round 1 of the PGA Tour Championship, Patrick Cantlay leads with a score of 13-under thanks to his head start of 10-under from being the leader in the FedEx Cup standings going into the championship. Jon Rahm, who came in with a score of 6-under, is two strokes behind Cantlay after going 5-under, tied for the best score of the day. Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau, who finished second to Cantlay in last week’s BMW Championship playoff, are tied for third at 8-under overall.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Tiger Woods Caddie News

Tiger Woods isn’t close to making his return to professional golf, but his longtime caddie, Joe LaCava, will be back on the course this week. LaCava will be on the bag for Patrick Cantlay at the Northern Trust in New Jersey this week. The caddie will serve as a temporary replacement for Cantlay’s typical bag man, who is out with COVID-19.
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Controversial Putt Causes Solheim Cup Drama

It wouldn’t be a Solheim Cup without controversy and drama, and, at the 13th hole, we saw just that. Putting for eagle, Nelly Korda left her putt overhanging the hole. As the American sunk to her knees, her opponent, Madelene Sagstrom, threw the ball back to her. As play moved...
GolfGolf.com

‘Absolutely criminal’: The FedEx Cup format’s fatal flaw, according to Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay had a lot on his mind on Wednesday, and he let it all out during his pre-tournament press conference at the 2021 Tour Championship. Cantlay, who defeated Bryson DeChambeau in an epic playoff on Sunday to win the BMW Championship and claim the No. 1 position in the FedEx Cup standings, sounded off on who’s to blame for Bryson’s hecklers, social media, and the PGA Tour’s new PIP ranking, all of which you can read about right here.
GolfPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Can a mallet help your putting? Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy among pros to make the switch

Rory McIlroy has made a flurry of late-season equipment changes, including switching the shaft in his driver and putting an old 3-wood into his bag last week at the BMW Championship after he tossed his previous 3-wood into the trees during the last round of the Northern Trust. All that came after McIlroy changed back to an old set of irons a few weeks ago.
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Patrick Cantlay: "It would be easy to go on"

Patrick Cantlay met his goal in the first round of the TOUR Championship on Thursday, and it had nothing to do with the score on his card or the size of his lead. “I think being in the spot that I'm in, it would be easy to get ahead of yourself and easy to maybe stray from your game plan because you feel like you're ahead.
Beaverton, MIMidland Daily News

Beavers let late lead slip away in losing football opener

A 15-point lead in the fourth quarter slipped away for Beaverton in Thursday's 30-21 loss to Lake City in a nonleague football season opener. The Beavers built a 21-6 lead on Mitch Hall's 35-yard interception return in the first quarter, Noah Coffey's 2-yard run late in the second quarter, and Hall's 43-yard touchdown catch from Coffey in the third.
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Jon Rahm, the final sprint for the FedEx Cup

Final sprint for the $ 15,000,000 jackpot race (out of a total of 60,000,000 in total) that will crown the new king of the FedEx Cup. The Tour Championship, from 2 to 5 September in Atlanta (USA), closes the long 2020-2021 PGA Tour season, featuring 50 tournaments. FedEx Cup, Jon...
GolfGolf.com

2021 Tour Championship tee times: Final round pairings for Sunday

Only one round remains at the 2021 Tour Championship, with Sunday’s final round primed to be one for the ages. You can check out the complete Round 4 tee times at the bottom of this post. Tour Championship Round 4 Preview. Patrick Cantlay drained a clutch 23-foot birdie putt on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy