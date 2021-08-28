Bryson DeChambeau Lets 5-Shot Lead Slip Away, Tied With Patrick Cantlay For Lead

In Round 1 of the PGA Tour Championship, Patrick Cantlay leads with a score of 13-under thanks to his head start of 10-under from being the leader in the FedEx Cup standings going into the championship. Jon Rahm, who came in with a score of 6-under, is two strokes behind Cantlay after going 5-under, tied for the best score of the day. Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau, who finished second to Cantlay in last week’s BMW Championship playoff, are tied for third at 8-under overall.