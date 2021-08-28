Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Thomas: FDR vs JFK vs JRB

By tcaeditors@tribpub.com
Posted by 
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In his address to Congress on Dec. 8, 1941, following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, President Franklin Roosevelt said: “We will not only defend ourselves to the uttermost but will make it very certain that this form of treachery shall never again endanger us. Hostilities exist. There is no blinking at the fact that our people, our territory and our interests are in grave danger. With confidence in our armed forces, with the unbounding determination of our people, we will gain the inevitable triumph, so help us God.”

www.vaildaily.com

Comments / 0

Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cal Thomas
Person
John F. Kennedy
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pompeo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#Japanese#Afghans#Americans#Taliban#State#Democrats#Tcaeditors Tribpub Com#Harpercollins Zondervan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Vietnam
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Biden approval tumbles even though most Americans support Afghanistan exit

Nearly three-quarters of Americans agree that the United States’ involvement in Afghanistan was a failure, according to a new PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll. No matter their politics, generation, gender, race or income, most agreed it was time to end U.S. involvement in Afghanistan. While a majority disapproved of President Joe Biden’s handling of the withdrawal, there were deep divides on how it should have been done.
Presidential ElectionOdessa American

CHAPMAN: In Afghanistan, Biden did the right thing, not the easy one

If Joe Biden were a typical politician, his choice on Afghanistan would have been easy. Political wisdom says you should never accept consequences today that you can postpone until after the next election, if not longer. Deceptive gimmicks and clever evasions are always preferable to painful solutions that pay off only in the long run.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Republicans are guilty of mind-boggling hypocrisy in their attacks on Biden’s Afghanistan exit

Republicans finally have an issue on which they can legitimately criticize President Biden. In a new Pew Research Center poll, only 27 percent of Americans say that Biden’s handling of Afghanistan has been good or excellent. Even some Democrats are quite critical of the president. This is a golden opportunity for the GOP to try to reclaim its credibility as a serious party on national security.
POTUSBBC

Afghanistan crisis: How Europe's relationship with Joe Biden turned sour

From a white-knuckle grip with Trump to an arm on the shoulder with Biden, Emmanuel Macron's greetings tell the story of how EU leaders saw the change of US administrations. At a Nato summit in May 2017, the French president dug his fingertips into Donald Trump's hand, staring him in the face. "It wasn't innocent", Mr Macron later said. "In my bilateral dialogues, I won't let anything pass."
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Compared to FDR and JFK, Biden demonstrates faithlessness, unreliability and weakness

In his address to Congress on Dec. 8, 1941, following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, President Franklin Roosevelt said: “… we will not only defend ourselves to the uttermost but will make it very certain that this form of treachery shall never again endanger us. Hostilities exist. There is no blinking at the fact that our people, our territory, and our interests are in grave danger. With confidence in our armed forces, with the unbounding determination of our people, we will gain the inevitable triumph, so help us, God.”
POTUSFox News

CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC avoid Biden's bombshell phone call urging Afghan prez to push stability 'perception'

There appears to be a media blackout in the bombshell report of a leaked July phone call between President Biden then-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. Reuters shared transcript excerpts on Tuesday of a July 23 exchange where Biden appeared to urge Ghani to push the "perception" of stability in Afghanistan amid the U.S. military withdrawal regardless of the reality on the ground.
U.S. PoliticsCNN

John Kerry is pushing China to do more on climate. Beijing is pushing back

(CNN) — One question looms above all others in United States climate envoy John Kerry's climate diplomacy agenda: What can the US do about China?. The two countries -- the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters -- have seen bilateral relations plunge to their lowest point in decades over human rights, security and trade. While Washington has sought to keep climate talks separate from thornier subjects, Beijing has had other ideas.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Joe Biden is making even Jimmy Carter look good

You see a lot of that sort of thing if you regularly read conservative commentary, as I do. But as a conservative writer, I think it’s unfair to the 39th president. I think it’s time to say some good words for Carter. And if some of his accomplishments provide stark contrasts with his only-18-years-younger successor, President Joe Biden, well, draw your own conclusions.
Presidential Electionanjournal.com

The People vs. Biden

According to a recent poll, if the presidential election were held today, 37 percent of voters would vote for Joe Biden. Some 42 percent would vote for Trump, and the rest would vote for an assortment of candidates not previously on the ballot. Support for Biden by Democrats has even slipped by five percent (although it still stands at 85 percent). Support for Biden by independents has virtually gone into the tank. Republicans, of course, can't stand the man. Biden's overall approval numbers have also dipped to the low point in his presidency and stand at 41 percent and falling. These figures do not include public reaction to the most recent deaths in Afghanistan.
Sacramento, CAKSBW.com

Gavin Newsom recall election is turning into landslide, poll shows

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the second time this week, Gov.Gavin Newsom saw a very encouraging poll in the upcoming Sept. 14 California recall election. A SurveyUSA/San Diego Union-Tribune poll found Newsom beating back the recall by eight percentage points, and a Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) poll released Wednesday night shows the governor leading by an even bigger margin.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Former FBI agent who worked on still-secret FBI 9/11 case says hijackers had U.S.-based support network

President Biden signed an executive order Friday directing the Department of Justice to oversee a declassification review of some documents related to the 9/11 attacks, amid pressure from families of victims who are demanding to know if Saudi Arabia helped the hijackers. The order requires the attorney general to release any declassified documents in the next six months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy