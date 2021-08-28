Thomas: FDR vs JFK vs JRB

According to a recent poll, if the presidential election were held today, 37 percent of voters would vote for Joe Biden. Some 42 percent would vote for Trump, and the rest would vote for an assortment of candidates not previously on the ballot. Support for Biden by Democrats has even slipped by five percent (although it still stands at 85 percent). Support for Biden by independents has virtually gone into the tank. Republicans, of course, can't stand the man. Biden's overall approval numbers have also dipped to the low point in his presidency and stand at 41 percent and falling. These figures do not include public reaction to the most recent deaths in Afghanistan.