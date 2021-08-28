Cancel
Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NFL

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams will meet the Denver Broncos in Week 3 of the NFL Preseason on Saturday night from Empower Field at Mile High.

The Rams are still looking for their first win of the preseason, Sean McVay hasn’t played much of the starters this season and will have a different approach than many of the other coaches. Meanwhile, the Broncos are coming off two big wins over the Seahawks and the Vikings as they look to finish the preseason 3-0 with a dub tonight.

This should be a fun Saturday of football, here is everything you need to know to stream the action on Saturday night.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos

  • When: Saturday, August 28
  • Time: 9:05 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Local Affiliates
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch the NFL this season

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

*Regional Restrictions Apply*

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Saturday at 6:45 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos (-9.5)

O/U: 33.5

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

