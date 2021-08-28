Pine Creek Rail Trail reopens following debris removal and paving project completion; trail may be muddy
Wellsboro, Pa. -- On August 19, the DCNR Tioga State Forest District 16 office temporarily closed the Pine Creek Rail Trail from Darling Run south to Blackwell due to flooding and storm damage to the trail's bridges and culverts. The district's maintenance crew began working the same day to divert storm water and clear up mud, rocks, and wooden debris from the trail.www.northcentralpa.com
