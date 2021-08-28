Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntingdon, PA

Defense rules

By Jeff Norris
huntingdondailynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA defensive showdown ensued Friday night in Loysburg at the home of Northern Bedford High School, as the Rockets of Southern Huntingdon paid a visit on the opening weekend of high school football in Central Pennsylvania. Both teams showed a variety of offensive talent from their skill players, but it was each side’s lockdown defense that stole the show, and ultimately led Northern Bedford to prevail 7-2 in what was a tight race all the way to the finish.

www.huntingdondailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntingdon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Huntingdon, PA
Sports
City
Midway, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Huntingdon, PA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Rockets#American Football#Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy