Defense rules

A defensive showdown ensued Friday night in Loysburg at the home of Northern Bedford High School, as the Rockets of Southern Huntingdon paid a visit on the opening weekend of high school football in Central Pennsylvania. Both teams showed a variety of offensive talent from their skill players, but it was each side’s lockdown defense that stole the show, and ultimately led Northern Bedford to prevail 7-2 in what was a tight race all the way to the finish.