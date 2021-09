The Huntingdon tennis team fell to 0-2 in the opening week of the 2021 season with a 7-0 loss at Hollidaysburg Thursday afternoon. The Tigers won all four of the five singles matches in straight sets. Hollidaysburg’s Greta Rhodes won at No. 1 singles when the Bearcats’ Lainey Albaugh retired after the first set. Hollidayburg won both doubles matches by 8-0 scores.