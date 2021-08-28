Book: DeSantis ‘Overstepped his Constitutional Authority’

Both Democratic Challengers in the Governor's Race now Lead Ron DeSantis. It's been a wild couple of months for Florida governor Ron DeSantis. In the wake of the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, DeSantis poll numbers and favorability ratings shot through the roof. They went sky-high. Many on the far right-wing end of the Republican Party, and many far-right independent voters, began to see DeSantis as the logical successor to the Trump presidency. Trump's presidency, came to a climactic end in late 2020, when he lost to President Joe Biden, and voters announced proudly that they overwhelmingly rejected the ideas of Trump and Trumpism.