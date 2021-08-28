Book: DeSantis ‘Overstepped his Constitutional Authority’
A Florida Judge has ruled that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ (R) order banning local school boards from implementing mask mandates is unconstitutional. In turn, local school boards will be able to set their policies as long as the policies are “narrowly tailored” according to the Judge. In response to the Judge’s order, Florida state Senator Lauren Book (D) is praising the the Judge’s order, sharing that “the Governor overstepped his constitutional authority.”floridianpress.com
