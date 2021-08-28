Cancel
Book: DeSantis ‘Overstepped his Constitutional Authority’

By Daniel Molina
floridianpress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Florida Judge has ruled that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ (R) order banning local school boards from implementing mask mandates is unconstitutional. In turn, local school boards will be able to set their policies as long as the policies are “narrowly tailored” according to the Judge. In response to the Judge’s order, Florida state Senator Lauren Book (D) is praising the the Judge’s order, sharing that “the Governor overstepped his constitutional authority.”

