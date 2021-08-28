Watch now: Even reverse turns out well as IWU football team ready for opener after Green-White Scrimmage

BLOOMINGTON — Wes Watson wasn't sure what was going to happen when he heard a reverse called during Illinois Wesleyan's annual Green-White Scrimmage on Saturday. "To be honest that surprised me a little bit. That usually doesn't work too well (in practice)," said the senior wide receiver. "This time everyone got their assignments, Hamid (Bullie) pitched the ball to me clean and I saw a lot of space, and I just followed the lanes they gave me. I didn't have to do much except run."