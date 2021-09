Reconfiguring of the state ferry Hubbard for crew quarters should be done at the Ketchikan Shipyard — if at all possible. The work to add the quarters will be paid for with Federal Highway Administration dollars, and the feds have their rules. But, Alaskans witnessed Alaska’s congressional delegation change the rules pertaining to cruise ship port of calls, which allowed for the resumption of that industry here in Southeast. Anything can be accomplished with motivation.