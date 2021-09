(Tapachula) A new caravan of around 300 migrants, mostly from Central America, left Tapachula for the United States on Saturday, noted an AFP journalist. Salvadorans, Hondurans, Guatemalans, but also some Haitians and Venezuelans, who in addition to suitcases and water bottles often also carried children in their arms, set out on foot to the Tapachula-Mazatan coast.