The Shane Beamer era is about to begin in South Carolina. The Gamecocks finished last season at a disappointing 2-8, and Beamer is looking to turn things around in the program. South Carolina defeated No. 15 Auburn to get back to 2-2 last season, but it all went downhill from there. The team lost its final six games and did not score more than 18 points over the final three weeks of the season.