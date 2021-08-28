Good start for Illinois and UCLA, bad one for Scott Frost
Week Zero was a success for Bret Bielema and Chip Kelly. But it increased the heat on Scott Frost. Bielema’s first game as Illinois’ coach went well, as the Fighting Illini upset Frost and Nebraska 30-22. It was the first game of Frost’s fourth season with the Huskers, and a loss to the team expected to finish last in the Big Ten West is sure to ramp up the questions about Frost’s viability in Lincoln. He now is 12-21 in his tenure. His buyout? It’s $20 million.www.on3.com
