Illinois State

Good start for Illinois and UCLA, bad one for Scott Frost

Posted by 
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Week Zero was a success for Bret Bielema and Chip Kelly. But it increased the heat on Scott Frost. Bielema’s first game as Illinois’ coach went well, as the Fighting Illini upset Frost and Nebraska 30-22. It was the first game of Frost’s fourth season with the Huskers, and a loss to the team expected to finish last in the Big Ten West is sure to ramp up the questions about Frost’s viability in Lincoln. He now is 12-21 in his tenure. His buyout? It’s $20 million.

www.on3.com

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

