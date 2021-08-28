Quick take on prep football: Woodland Bobcats

Following the schools in Portland, East Multnomah County and Sandy and Estacada in Clackamas CountyPrep football season has arrived. Check out scores from the first week of play, and for much more see www.osaa.org: Friday, Sept. 3 Games at 7 p.m. Ida B. Wells at McMinnville Grant at Silverton Roosevelt at North Salem Crescent Valley at Lincoln South Albany at Franklin McDaniel at Fort Vancouver, at Kiggins Bowl, Vancouver Sandy 1, Reynolds 0 (forfeit) Barlow at Nelson Clackamas 1, Gresham 0 (forfeit) David Douglas at Centennial West Linn at Jesuit A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below
Camas (Washington) at Central Catholic, at Old Oregon City High School St. Helens at La Salle Prep Estacada at Stayton Corbett at Madras (cancelled) Saturday, Sept. 4 Parkrose at Scappoose, 7 p.m.
