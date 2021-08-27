UCLA vs. Hawaii Week 0: Scouting Report

I live on the Westside, and during the pandemic I can probably count the times I have crossed La Brea on one hand (ok, maybe two due to the trips to Cal State LA for the vaccine). I haven’t had a massaman curry from Luv2EatThai or a shrimp taco from Mariscos Jalisco. I haven’t gone to Dodger Stadium or Staples Center, and I certainly haven’t trekked out to Pasadena. But on Saturday, 637 days after the close of the 2019 season, I’ll be back in the shadow of the San Gabriels. Thank you researchers, doctors, nurses, and everybody else who got us to the point where this was even possible. I can’t wait.