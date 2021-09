Last time we went over the AFC East and who would reign supreme there. Now we’ll head to the AFC South and see how things are there. Perhaps no division has seen more change in the QB position than the AFC South. Only the Titans are guaranteed to have the same starting QB as last season. Two teams will for sure have new QBs and the third team (Houston) are dealing with a QB that’s in law trouble. Oh, and that QB also wants to be traded. So, without further ado let’s jump into this division.