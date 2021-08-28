Cancel
Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chip Kelly has a win over Southern California and two victories over ranked teams during his tenure at UCLA. What he doesn’t have is a win over a nonconference opponent. That will need to change on Saturday at the Rose Bowl against Hawaii if the Bruins want to show signs of a turnaround. Kelly has a 10-21 record at UCLA, including 0-6 in nonconference games. Even though the Bruins are heavy favorites, Hawaii remains a formidable opponent. The Rainbow Warriors return 18 starters from a squad that was 5-4 last season.

