The Week 0 college football schedule we saw last weekend was much appreciate as a nice appetizer for the upcoming season, but now the main course has arrived. Already underway, Week 1 features a fully loaded schedule of games for the first time in 2021. With nearly every team kicking off from every FBS conference, and postponements or cancelations expected to be far less common in 2021, this week's schedule will feel jam-packed compared to anything we saw last September.