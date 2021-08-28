Cancel
Hawaii State

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Football 2021- Schedule, live stream, Preview, Team Updates, How to Watch

By Jonas Clark
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter three seasons of football at Hawaii, quarterback Chevan Cordeiro is essentially still just a sophomore as he enters Year 4. This, of course, is made possible thanks to a redshirt season his freshman year in 2018, and the extra year of eligibility granted to players for last season. Despite posting a 4-4 record last year, Hawaii still earned a bowl game thanks to their .500 record.

