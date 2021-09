The NFL's final cutdown day this summer will mean excruciating decisions for the Buffalo Bills. They have assembled a roster featuring considerably more than 53 players they'd like to protect. But come 4 p.m. on Aug. 31, they will be forced to say goodbye to many they feel can help and might not be able to get back after passing through the waivers/free agency process that must precede the formations of 16-man practice squads a day later.