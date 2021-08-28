Illinois starts Bielema era with win over Nebraska

Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Illinois started the head coach Bret Bielema's era with a 30-22 win over Nebraska, but the win did not come without adversity. In the first quarter starting quarterback Brandon Peters went down hard on a sack, exiting the game with an injury to his left shoulder. Backup quarterback Artur Sitkowski stepped up in a big way, completing 12 of 15 passes with two touchdowns and leading Illinois to a week one win. The Rutgers transfer impressed his teammates with his preparation to come through when the team needed him most.