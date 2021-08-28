Where Can Minnesotans Find Credible COVID-19 Vaccine Information
Is it possible to find true factual information in a time when fear rules the world?. Right now, everyone I know is on one side of the fence or the other regarding vaccinations over Covid-19. Some people I know think that FACEBOOK (please no) is the place they should find valuable and true information regarding vaccines. Some people I know believe that all media lies, and that their group of friends and family in social media are really the people that have all the answers. Ugh. My home is divided. We choose to not judge each other on our opinions.krfofm.com
