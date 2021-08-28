Cancel
Nebraska State

Watch Now: Nebraska State Fair Opening Ceremony

Grand Island Independent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg, Chair of Nebraska State Board of Directors Beth Smith, 1868 Foundation Executive Director Lindsey Koepke, and Vice President of Grand Island Chamber of Commerce Courtney Lierman came together for the opening ceremony of the 2021 Nebraska State Fair on Friday morning. This ceremony contained heart felt speeches by each of the four individuals and a ribbon cutting to symbolize the official start of the fair.

theindependent.com

