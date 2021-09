SARATOGA SPRINGS — Essential Quality is on schedule for next Saturday’s 152nd Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course. Because of more rain overnight, trainer Brad Cox sent his Belmont Stakes winner onto the main track for his final serious breeze at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, instead of the planned 5:30. It was a minor glitch in what has otherwise been a smooth path from Essential Quality’s victory in the Jim Dandy on July 31.