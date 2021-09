SEATTLE -- The No, 9 Washington Huskies opened their season in dramatic fashion, taking down the UC Davis Aggies in double overtime thanks to a golden goal from Dylan Teves. While the prospects are high for this 2021 UW team, the Huskies did not exactly get off to a dream start. Just four minutes into the match, a blunder in the back line led to Grant Fidler of UC Davis having a one-on-one chance against goalie Sam Fowler. Fidler would slot it home in the bottom left corner to give the Aggies an early 1-0 lead.