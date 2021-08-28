Joplin sweeps Day 2 action at Branson/Aurora Bash; Eagles off to 4-0 start

AURORA, Mo. — After an impressive opening to the Branson/Aurora Bash, the Joplin softball team did not disappoint again on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles defeated Hillcrest and Branson by scores of 4-2 and 10-1, respectively. Joplin is off to a strong 4-0 start to the season.

Against the Hornets, the Eagles jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first inning and rode solid pitching from Payton Jones and Jill McDaniel.

Jones was the winning pitcher. She tossed five innings of two-run ball while striking out two. McDaniel notched the save with a scoreless sixth inning in relief.

Jadyn Pankow and Izzy Yust sparked Joplin's offense in the bottom of the first inning. Pankow collected an RBI triple to tie the margin at 1-1 and later scored on a passed ball to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead.

Hope Oakley capped Joplin's three-run first with an RBI fielder's choice to make the score 3-1. Izzy Yust accounted for the team's final run with an RBI groundout in the third.

In game two against the Pirates, the Eagles scored early and often en route to the lopsided win.

Joplin totaled 11 hits and were paced by Madisyn Tracy, who finished 2 for 3 with two RBI. Abby Lowery, Libby Munn and McDaniel each had run-scoring hits while Bailey Ledford and Liz Snider put together 2-hit performances apiece.

In the circle, McDaniel was superb for the Eagles. She allowed only one run (no earned) on four hits to go with six punchouts in six innings of work.

The Eagles play at McDonald County at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.