Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Joplin, MO

Joplin sweeps Day 2 action at Branson/Aurora Bash; Eagles off to 4-0 start

By From Staff Reports
Posted by 
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cBbjN_0bg4mllG00

AURORA, Mo. — After an impressive opening to the Branson/Aurora Bash, the Joplin softball team did not disappoint again on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles defeated Hillcrest and Branson by scores of 4-2 and 10-1, respectively. Joplin is off to a strong 4-0 start to the season.

Against the Hornets, the Eagles jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first inning and rode solid pitching from Payton Jones and Jill McDaniel.

Jones was the winning pitcher. She tossed five innings of two-run ball while striking out two. McDaniel notched the save with a scoreless sixth inning in relief.

Jadyn Pankow and Izzy Yust sparked Joplin's offense in the bottom of the first inning. Pankow collected an RBI triple to tie the margin at 1-1 and later scored on a passed ball to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead.

Hope Oakley capped Joplin's three-run first with an RBI fielder's choice to make the score 3-1. Izzy Yust accounted for the team's final run with an RBI groundout in the third.

In game two against the Pirates, the Eagles scored early and often en route to the lopsided win.

Joplin totaled 11 hits and were paced by Madisyn Tracy, who finished 2 for 3 with two RBI. Abby Lowery, Libby Munn and McDaniel each had run-scoring hits while Bailey Ledford and Liz Snider put together 2-hit performances apiece.

In the circle, McDaniel was superb for the Eagles. She allowed only one run (no earned) on four hits to go with six punchouts in six innings of work.

The Eagles play at McDonald County at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Comments / 0

The Joplin Globe

The Joplin Globe

Joplin, MO
3K+
Followers
358
Post
601K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Joplin Globe

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joplin, MO
Sports
City
Joplin, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Branson, MO
City
Aurora, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Sweeps#Hornets#Pirates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Springfield, MOPosted by
The Joplin Globe

Hegarty breaks record as Lions split volleyball matches

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Bonnie Hegarty broke a school hitting record to highlight Missouri Southern’s volleyball season debut on Friday in the Greenstay Inn and Suites Invitational at Drury. The Lions split their two matches, defeating LeMoyne-Owen 3-0 (25-5, 25-18, 25-11) before falling to Henderson State 25-13, 25-22, 25-20. Hegarty, a...
Neosho, MOPosted by
The Joplin Globe

Jackson, Cardinals down Neosho 49-20

NEOSHO, Mo. — Dupree Jackson rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns as Webb City upended Neosho 49-20 on Friday night in a Central Ozark Conference football game at Bob Anderson Stadium. Jackson and Cade Wilson, who gained 86 yards and scored once, each averaged almost 10 yards per carry...
Joplin, MOPosted by
The Joplin Globe

Joplin holds off Nixa to start 2-0

The Joplin Eagles didn’t need a rah-rah halftime speech to get fuming. They needed a friendly reminder. “I told them we have been in this situation before,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “We know what to do. Last game, we got up and then let (Webb City) come back. I said, ‘None of that this time.’ This is a team we can see in the playoffs again and a playoff game at this point in time mentality-wise. Let’s show some of that maturity and some of that experience that we gained last year.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy