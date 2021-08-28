2020 Paralympics: Haven Shepherd finishes fifth in 200 IM final

Haven Shepherd of the U.S. sits along the side of the pool after the women’s 200m individual medley final at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Saturday in Tokyo. Joel Marklund - honsx, Olympic Information Services/IOC

TOKYO — Haven Shepherd solidified herself as one of the world’s best swimmers on Saturday.

Shepherd, from Carthage, finished fifth in the finals of the women’s 200-meter individual medley relay at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo, setting a new personal best with a finishing time of 3 minutes, 3.59 seconds.

“I finished fifth in the world in my 200 IM with a best time for me … 3:03.59,” Shepherd posted on Facebook on Saturday morning.

Shepherd continued with the post to state that her three goals heading into the year included making the U.S. Paralympic team, making the finals and setting a personal record.

Of course, she was able to check all three of those boxes by the time her Paralympic campaign concluded this weekend.

Shepherd finished her Facebook post by thanking her fans and followers. “Thank you so much for your support,” she exclaimed.

Jessica Long of the United States claimed gold in the final with a time of 2:41.49 while Italy’s Xenia Francesca Palazzo (2:47.86) and Russia’s Mariia Pavlova (2:48.63) claimed silver and bronze, respectively.

Laura Carolina Gonzalez Rodriguez (3:03.46) of Colombia placed fourth and was followed by Shepherd, Mira Jeanne Maack (3:04.78) of Germany, Amalie Vinthier (3:11.29) of Denmark and Vendula Duskova (3:14.59) of the Czech Republic.

Shepherd qualified for the final by logging a finishing time of 3:08.04 in the preliminary rounds on Friday, which ranked her eighth overall after all of the heats were completed.