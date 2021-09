Patrick Cantlay wasn’t supposed to even have a chance at the end of the BMW Championship. With the crowd at its critical mass as he and Bryson DeChambeau reached the 17th tee at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md., Cantlay’s back was already against the wall. He trailed by one after DeChambeau’s birdie at the 16th and needed to make something happen. Instead, his approach at the par-3 came up short and dribbled back into the water. Fans released a collective shout of disbelief; all Cantlay could do was saunter to the drop zone. It seemed like he had blown his chance.