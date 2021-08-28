Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers Cut Former Penn State Defensive Back Lamont Wade

By Mike Vukovcan
nittanysportsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steelers have released cornerback Lamont Wade as part of nine cuts on Saturday as the works its way to a 53-man roster ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. Wade, a Penn State and Clairton alum, joined the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in May and spent most of training camp as the team’s third-team strong safety.

nittanysportsnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Steelers Cut#Penn State Defensive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFLAOL Corp

Texans Have Reportedly Cut Former Cowboys Running Back

The Houston Texans are making some roster cuts ahead of the impending deadline to reduce to 80 players. Those cuts led them to release a onetime Dallas Cowboys running back. According to Aaron Wilson of TexansDaily, the Texans have cut running back Darius Jackson. The move comes just 12 days after the Texans signed him to their roster.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Vikings linked to another former KC Chiefs defensive back

The Minnesota Vikings have gone to great lengths to remake their secondary this offseason, and it’s a strategy that included adding one former K.C. Chiefs cornerback. Now it sounds as if they’re ready to add another pass defender who was recently cut by general manager Brett Veach. Ben Goessling of...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Steelers Cut Four Players

WR Rico Bussey (Brooke Pryor) LB Jamar Watson (Jeremy Fowler) P Jordan Berry (Tom Pelissero) Canaday, 29, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Portland State in 2016 but was cut loose a couple of weeks into his rookie season. He caught on with...
NFLYardbarker

Vikings Expected to Re-Sign Veteran Quarterback Sean Mannion

Jake Browning had his chance to seize the Vikings' backup quarterback job for this season and couldn't capitalize, struggling mightily in three preseason games. So the Vikings are likely going back to a familiar face: Sean Mannion, who was their backup in 2019 and 2020. Mannion was released by the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...
College SportsDaily Item

Roberson expected to be PSU's backup QB

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford brings a career 4,732 passing yards and 41 touchdowns through the air to Madison, Wisconsin, on Saturday as the 2021 season marks Clifford’s third as the Nittany Lions starter. While Clifford’s position as the starter is cemented, questions arose this offseason regarding...
Madison, WIhuntingdondailynews.com

No. 12 Badgers eager to show offense is back vs Penn State

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has plenty of reasons to believe its offense will bounce back from its ineffective 2020 performance. Quarterback Graham Mertz has more pass-catching targets now that Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor are healthy. Coach Paul Chryst is calling plays again. Chez Mellusi has arrived from Clemson to boost the rushing attack.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Raiders LB Denzel Perryman thinking about getting vaccinated because he doesn't like being an 'outcast'

The COVID-19 protocols the NFL and NFLPA agreed on for the 2021 season give players an incentive to get vaccinated. Those rules and restrictions have made at least one player reconsider his stance on getting the shots. Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman told reporters that he doesn't enjoy feeling like an outcast in the team's facility because he is unvaccinated.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Cut Veteran Defensive Lineman After Seahawks Trade

Prior to acquiring a player via trade on Friday, the Steelers‘ 53-man roster was finalized. But with the new addition, the organization had to waive a player to get back down to the 53-man limit. The Steelers waived defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux on Friday. Mondeaux played in 11 games and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy