Boosie BadAzz Refuses to Cancel Boosie Bash Despite Hurricane
A hurricane is threatening to hit the Gulf Coast, but Boosie BadAzz says his annual festival is still going down. Louisiana is bracing for impact as it appears to be in the crosshairs of Hurricane Ida. Despite the potential catastrophe, on Saturday (Aug. 28), Boosie hopped on Instagram to let his fans know the show must go on. "World, the Boosie Bash is still on," he said in the video. "No cancellations, we still on. Beautiful day, we still on. Just talked to Lil Baby, just talked to DaBaby, they finna get on the jet. Boosie Bash is still on. Y'all better bring y'all ass."1079ishot.com
