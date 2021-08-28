Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Third disaster in the books

By Patrick Corbett
Pride Of Detroit
 6 days ago

Well playtime is over...preseason done. Dandy Dan and his band if idiots coach us to an 0-3 record. Better get used to seeing that. Nothing new to say here. Terrible defense, pathetic popgun offense of short passes and runs for 2 yards into 8 man fronts. Fell asleep watching the so called "offense" inch worm it's way down the field against the Colts 4 yards at a time. And when it got to the 4th quarter and the Colts decided to start playing, they blew the Lions off the field.

www.prideofdetroit.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penei Sewell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPride Of Detroit

Taylor Decker on Penei Sewell struggles: He’s going to be ‘really good,’ just needs reps

Detroit Lions rookie Penei Sewell has recently been a source of anxiety for fans. The 2021 seventh overall pick has struggled in the preseason, allowing sacks in back-to-back games and earning the team’s lowest PFF grade in both contests, as well. While it’s far too early to have any real concern for Sewell’s future, it’s also not exactly reassuring to see the team’s first-round selection go through some early growing pains.
NFLPride Of Detroit

Preseason Overreactions: Penei Sewell is the only Lions rookie struggling

The preseason is officially over and we have one more overreaction for you. This one is a doozy. The Lions went 0-3 during the preseason and it was hard to glean much from what we saw considering barely any starters played more than two drives. The good news is we got to see plenty from the rookies, and what we saw was generally positive.
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former NFL receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr., who caught Tom Bradys first postseason touchdown pass to help the Patriots win their first title, has died in a motorcycle accident. Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement Patten was killed in...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Quarterback On Wednesday

Matt Barkley is going to look for his eighth NFL franchise as we approach Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. After signing with the Tennessee Titans this offseason, he has now been released. Barkley signed a two-year deal with the team on Aug. 5. He was set to make...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Buccaneers' Antonio Brown Lands Punch to Titans CB's Face

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown landed a clean punch to the face of Tennessee Titans cornerback Chris Jackson during a joint training camp practice. The altercation happened during a one-on-one drill. Brown was able to rip Jackson's helmet off, and from the pictures below, landed a punch to Jackson's face. Brown was kicked out of the practice after the incident.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Released Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star On Sunday

NFL teams continue to cut down their rosters ahead of the 53-man roster deadline, set for this Tuesday. The Tennessee Titans made a couple of notable roster moves on Sunday, including the release of a former Ohio State Buckeyes star. John Simon, who starred on the defensive line for the...
NFLchatsports.com

Tennessee Titans should sign veteran receiver before regular season

Golden Tate (Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images photo pool) Let’s get one thing established. The Tennessee Titans are entering the 2021 NFL season with one of the most loaded offenses in the NFL. The stars do not need any introduction at this point, but it is not just them that make this offense special.
NFLBleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2021: Christian McCaffrey and Safest Players to Draft No. 1

Successful fantasy-football drafting requires a lot of speculation and a fair amount of risk-taking. However, there's a big difference between betting on a boom-or-bust prospect in the middle rounds and gambling with a first-round selection. If you're fortunate enough to own the No. 1 pick in your fantasy draft, you...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLPride Of Detroit

The Detroit Lions should cut both of their kickers

On the surface, that seems like a ridiculous idea. This isn’t the Canadian Football League, where kickers and punters have historically been one and the same. Jack Fox has attempted field goals in college, but that is too much to ask from the All-Pro punter. So why should the Lions release both of there kickers on cutdown day?
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Bo Nix, Auburn QB | NFL Draft Scouting Report

Despite being a starting quarterback in the SEC for two full seasons, Auburn QB and 2022 NFL Draft prospect Bo Nix has often been the butt of the joke than the bringer of confidence. As polarizing as Nix may be as a college quarterback, a deeper dive into his scouting report unearths surprising potential. Nix isn’t a punchline. He’s a legitimate NFL Draft prospect. But can he carve out an NFL career?
NFLPride Of Detroit

Notes: Dan Campbell is as authentic as they come

Kevin Clark at The Ringer wrote an extended profile on Dan Campbell that highlights the unvarnished and direct approach the Lions’ head coach takes to pretty much everything. The article reflects a ton of work, with input from folks who have known Campbell throughout his football career. There are stories from teammates and colleagues from former stops like Texas A&M teammate Dat Nguyen and former Miami Dolphins executive Mike Tannenbaum, but also a lot from the man himself.
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

Tennessee Titans Release Matt Barkley, Sign to Practice Squad

The Tennessee Titans released former USC quarterback Matt Barkley on Wednesday. Barkley signed with the Titans in August, and completed 24-of-39 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception, during the preseason. The California native was competing against QB Logan Woodside for the backup role to starter Ryan Tannehill, but ultimately lost the fight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy