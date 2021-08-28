Cancel
Chanhassen, MN

Storm threat downgraded for metro area, but rain still coming

By Erica Pearson, Staff reports
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA line of strong thunderstorms arrived in the Twin Cities' southwestern and southern suburbs after dark Saturday, but the threat of severe storms was dissipating somewhat. A portion of a severe thunderstorm watch area southwest of the metro area was downgraded to a "special weather statement" around 8 p.m. But the severe thunderstorm watch still remained in effect for the far west metro and a large swath of southern Minnesota, and heavy rain and gusty winds were still likely as the storm passed through, according to the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

