Mr. Raymond Neil Anderson, age 45, of Cleveland, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021. Mr. Anderson was born in Hall County on April 30, 1976. He is preceded in death by his brother, Adam Anderson. Raymond was a self-employed owner of Anderson and Sons Roofing and Construction along with his father and brothers. To know him was to love him. He loved life and to serve others. He was the light of every room he entered. There will never be another Ray Ray.