Behavioral health opportunities during the pandemic [PODCAST]
“The dramatic uptick in mental distress, trauma, and substance use since last year has driven a corresponding rise in the use of virtual mental health therapy and psychiatric care, helping us, as a society, more effectively grapple with the fallout from the pandemic. According to one study, more than half of the people who used telehealth in May 2020 used it for a mental health concern. Virtual care has the added benefit of increased privacy and access to care for people who have difficulty getting to in-person care or end up on a waitlist for weeks to see a provider. Virtual care reduces the time commitment for therapy since it doesn’t require a commute. Overall, it’s a method that provides patients with more control over how they access mental health care. Providing treatment to those in need is no small task, but with new digital tools and more accepting attitudes, the hope is that those struggling with suicidal thoughts and other mental health challenges will feel supported and optimistic.”www.kevinmd.com
