LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 23, 2021) — The Office for Student Success at the University of Kentucky is committed to supporting students in a variety of ways, and this includes ensuring it provides services in the best possible way. As part of this office, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Kentucky Counseling Center (UKCC) transitioned all of its counseling services to online platforms, allowing the UKCC to provide students with mental health services while following CDC safety guidelines. The UKCC also relocated its offices from Frazee Hall, which is currently undergoing renovations, to Mandrell Hall.