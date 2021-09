Juventus have ended the transfer window with a worse playing squad than the previous season, with their only saving grace that most of their rivals have done the same. Inter Milan sold Achraf Hakimi and Romelu Lukaku to PSG and Chelsea respectively, but did move to bring in the likes of Denzel Dumfries and Edin Dzeko in their place, as well as bringing in the likes of Calhanoglu and Joaquin Correa. While that means that they lost two of their best, including last season’s Serie A MVP, they have at least tried to cover those losses.