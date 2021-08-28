Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Physics

One-Dimensional Fibrous Red Phosphorous Glows in Unexpected Ways

By Aalto University
scitechdaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew study published in Nature Communications is the first to show strong optical properties in a 1D van der Waal material. When electrons are confined into very small spaces, they can exhibit unusual electrical, optical and magnetic behavior. From confining electrons in two-dimensional atomic sheet graphene – a feat that won the Nobel Prize in physics in 2010 – to restricting electrons even further to achieve one-dimensionality, this broad line of research is transforming the landscape of fundamental research and technological advances in physics, chemistry, energy harvesting, information and beyond.

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phosphorous#Nature Communications#Toys#Energy Harvesting#Aalto University#1d Vdw#Giant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Related
Chemistryscitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover New Crystal That Exhibits Exotic Form of Magnetism

This ain’t your grandma’s fridge magnet. An exotic form of magnetism has been discovered and linked to an equally exotic type of electrons, according to scientists who analyzed a new crystal in which they appear at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The magnetism is created and protected by the crystal’s unique electronic structure, offering a mechanism that might be exploited for fast, robust information storage devices.
PhysicsScientific American

Hidden Particle Interactions Exposed by Peeling Layers of Graphene

To truly understand the essence of something, pelt it with projectiles. That has long been the preferred approach of some physicists, anyway. These scientists routinely study the subtle properties of solids by bombarding them with charged particles and watching for those that bounce off, get stuck or pass through to emerge, somehow changed. The specifics of what happens to such particles while they are inside some materials have remained elusive, however. Recently physicists at the Technical University of Vienna (TU Wien) and their colleagues uncovered some of those details by shooting a charged particle called an ion through a solid they were peeling like a banana, one layer of atoms at a time. Their work, published in Communications Physics in August, could make several techniques for analyzing and fabricating materials more accurate and precise.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Hubble Captures Rare Celestial Phenomenon: A Herbig–Haro Object

This striking image features a relatively rare celestial phenomenon known as a Herbig–Haro object. This particular Herbig–Haro object is named HH111, and was imaged by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3). These spectacular objects are formed under very specific circumstances. Newly formed stars are often very active, and in some cases they expel very narrow jets of rapidly moving ionised gas — gas that is so hot that its molecules and atoms have lost their electrons, making the gas highly charged. The streams of ionised gas then collide with the clouds of gas and dust surrounding newly-formed stars at speeds of hundreds of kilometers per second. It is these energetic collisions that create Herbig–Haro objects such as HH111.
SciencePosted by
Vice

Scientists Created a Quantum Crystal That Will Search for Dark Matter

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have created a quantum crystal with unparalleled sensitivity that could potentially be used to detect dark matter, a mysterious substance that makes up the vast majority of matter in our universe, reports a new study. The...
WildlifePosted by
ScienceAlert

For The First Time, Researchers Just Watched How Plants Slurp Up Water

Plants thirst for water, just as we animals do, but exactly how they slurp it through their tissues has remained a bit of a mystery as attempting to see it happening impairs the process. By applying a gentle imaging technique in a new way, University of Nottingham physicist Flavius Pascut and the team were able to watch plants' innards at work as they drank in real time. "We've developed a way to allow ourselves to watch that process at the level of single cells," said University of Nottingham electrophysiologist Kevin Webb. "We can not only see the water going up inside the...
Chemistrynextbigfuture.com

Gold Nanoparticles Near Edge of Graphene Concentrates Plasmonic Field

Argonne National Laboratory has discovered that nanoparticles of gold act unusually when close to the edge of graphene. This could be big for the development of new sensors and quantum devices. Ultrafast electron microscope (UEM) at Argonne’s Center for Nanoscale Materials (CNM) enables the visualization and investigation of phenomena at the nanoscale and on time frames of less than a trillionth of a second.
ChemistryNature.com

Li-ion storage properties of two-dimensional titanium-carbide synthesized via fast one-pot method in air atmosphere

Structural bidimensional transition-metal carbides and/or nitrides (MXenes) have drawn the attention of the material science research community thanks to their unique physical-chemical properties. However, a facile and cost-effective synthesis of MXenes has not yet been reported. Here, using elemental precursors, we report a method for MXene synthesis via titanium aluminium carbide formation and subsequent in situ etching in one molten salt pot. The molten salts act as the reaction medium and prevent the oxidation of the reactants during the high-temperature synthesis process, thus enabling the synthesis of MXenes in an air environment without using inert gas protection. Cl-terminated Ti3C2Tx and Ti2CTx MXenes are prepared using this one-pot synthetic method, where the in situ etching step at 700 °C requires only approximately 10 mins. Furthermore, when used as an active material for nonaqueous Li-ion storage in a half-cell configuration, the obtained Ti2CTx MXene exhibits lithiation capacity values of approximately 280 mAh g−1 and 160 mAh g−1 at specific currents of 0.1 A g−1 and 2 A g−1, respectively.
WildlifePhys.org

Researcher discovers 'neck-like' vertebral motion in fish

A University of Liverpool researcher has discovered that fish can bend their spines and heads upwards, despite having different anatomy from humans and other land-dwelling vertebrates. The paper revealing the findings of the study, A neck-like vertebral motion in fish, was published today in Proceedings of the Royal Society B:...
AstronomyEurekAlert

Astronomers create the first 3D-printed stellar nurseries

Astronomers can’t touch the stars they study, but astrophysicist Nia Imara is using 3-dimensional models that fit in the palm of her hand to unravel the structural complexities of stellar nurseries, the vast clouds of gas and dust where star formation occurs. Imara and her collaborators created the models using...
Sciencetheclevelandamerican.com

Pollution gets into your bones literally, according to science

An analysis of human remains from a period of approximately 12,000 years reveals that metallic particles in the air adhere to bones and teeth. Scientists point to a future with a high degree of toxic concentration because of this process accentuated with intensive industrialization. What are the most polluted places...
AstronomyUniverse Today

The Milky Way Broke one of its Arms

The Milky Way galaxy is our home, and yet in some ways, it is the least understood galaxy. One of the biggest challenges astronomers have is in understanding its large-scale structure. Because we’re in the midst of it all, mapping our galaxy is a bit like trying to map the size and shape of a wooded park while standing in the middle of it.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Hidden Bacterial Hairs Power Nature’s “Electric Grid” – A Global Web of Bacteria-Generated Nanowires

A hair-like protein hidden inside bacteria serves as a sort of on-off switch for nature’s “electric grid,” a global web of bacteria-generated nanowires that permeates all oxygen-less soil and deep ocean beds, Yale researchers report in the journal Nature. “The ground beneath our feet, the entire globe, is electrically wired,” said Nikhil Malvankar, assistant professor of molecular biophysics and biochemistry at the Microbial Sciences Institute at Yale’s West Campus and senior author of the paper. “These previously hidden bacterial hairs are the molecular switch controlling the release of nanowires that make up nature’s electrical grid.”
Sciencescitechdaily.com

The Flower Clock: How a Small Protein Helps Flowers Develop Properly

Researchers from Nara Institute of Science and Technology and Nanjing University find that KNUCKLES, a small multi-functional protein, supports the correct timing of floral development for the proper formation of flower reproductive organs. How flowers form properly within a limited time frame has been a mystery, at least until now....
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Synthetic Biology Enables Microbes To Build Muscle Fibers That Are Tougher Than Kevlar

No animals were harmed in the production of the synthetic muscle fibers, which are tougher than Kevlar. Would you wear clothing made of muscle fibers? Use them to tie your shoes or even wear them as a belt? It may sound a bit odd, but if those fibers could endure more energy before breaking than cotton, silk, nylon, or even Kevlar, then why not?
Chemistryscitechdaily.com

Exploring High-Pressure Behavior of Shock-Compressed Tantalum

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) researchers have explored high-pressure behavior of shock-compressed tantalum at the Omega Laser Facility at the University of Rochester’s Laboratory for Laser Energetics (LLE). The work showed tantalum did not follow the predicted phase changes at high pressure and instead maintained the body-centered cubic (BCC) phase until melt.
EngineeringPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This stretchable device could turn motion into electricity – even underwater

Researchers at North Carolina State University have created a soft, stretchable device that converts movement into electricity and works in both dry and wet environments. “Mechanical energy – such as the kinetic energy of wind, waves, body movement and vibrations from motors – is abundant,” says Michael Dickey, corresponding author of a paper on the work and Camille & Henry Dreyfus Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at NC State.
Physicsnanowerk.com

Gap solitons break one-dimensional coherent atomic systems

(Nanowerk News) As the core of the light field modulation technologies, optical lattice has highly tunability and is usually used to manipulate the nonlinear matter waves of Bose-Einstein condensate (BEC). At present, the mainstream researches focus on coherent atomic systems like BECs which have been confirmed to be able to...
CancerCosmos

Hot single (cells) in your (ancient) area!

One simple factor could have made all the difference to cells on the ancient Earth: temperature. A new computational model from French researchers suggests that the reproduction of very early protocells may have been primarily driven by a temperature difference occurring between the inside and outside of the cell. “The...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

New Realm of “Unnuclear Physics” – Neutrons May Actually “Talk” to One Another in New Kind of Symmetry

University of Chicago and German physicists propose new realm of ‘unnuclear physics.’. Even though neutrons love to partner with protons to make the nucleus of an atom, the particles have always been notorious for their reluctance to bind with each other. But according to a new proposed theory, these particles might communicate under certain circumstances, forming a new sort of ‘unparticle’—which could offer evidence of a new kind of symmetry in physics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy