Jamie Jones Brought a Slice of Paradise to Los Angeles

There is just so much to unpack and think about as Disney Channel gets ready for season 3 of Amphibia which will premiere on October 2nd. The teaser video has a lot going on in it and it is rather lengthy from what we had expected to see, but there is still questions about how this story will play out. First we know that Matt Braly wants Amphibia to complete in three acts, so does that mean that season 3 is going to be that final act and will be split into two parts or will they draw out the third act to multiple seasons? We are hopeful to see the completion of Amphibia in 2021, so let’s keep those fingers crossed. It would make sense as this is a show that needs to continue on to keep people interested in the mystery that we have going on and to make sure some of the audience just doesn’t age out based on waiting.