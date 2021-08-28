Jamie Jones Brought a Slice of Paradise to Los Angeles
Jamie Jones, Hot Since 82, and Detlef brought the heat to the heart of Downtown Los Angeles with the latest edition of Paradise in the Park. Los Angeles is at the heart of the music scene with countless record labels and venues in the area for artists to pursue dreams and make them into a reality. Not to mention that from intimate club experiences to large-scale festivals the possibilities are endless for fans to fuel their music fire as well. Of course, that changed over the past year due to the pandemic, but didn’t stop Jamie Jones, the Paradise crew, and Future Primitive from stepping back in and helping reignite the scene with an edition of Paradise in the Park at Pershing Park.edmidentity.com
