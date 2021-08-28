Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Jamie Jones Brought a Slice of Paradise to Los Angeles

By Ashley Littlefield
edmidentity.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamie Jones, Hot Since 82, and Detlef brought the heat to the heart of Downtown Los Angeles with the latest edition of Paradise in the Park. Los Angeles is at the heart of the music scene with countless record labels and venues in the area for artists to pursue dreams and make them into a reality. Not to mention that from intimate club experiences to large-scale festivals the possibilities are endless for fans to fuel their music fire as well. Of course, that changed over the past year due to the pandemic, but didn’t stop Jamie Jones, the Paradise crew, and Future Primitive from stepping back in and helping reignite the scene with an edition of Paradise in the Park at Pershing Park.

edmidentity.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paradise, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
Paradise, CA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Dj#Vegan#Long Line#Art Department#Detlef#Future Primitive#Covid Test#Lasorteds Pizza#Kid Cudi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Musicedmidentity.com

Insomniac Releases Compilation for Lost In Dreams Festival

Ahead of the Lost In Dreams Festival debut, Insomniac dropped a new compilation featuring Moon Boots, Crystal Skies, pluko, and more!. Among the impressive roster of brands under the Insomniac banner stands Lost In Dreams, their new home for all things future bass, melodic dubstep, and vocally driven dance music. While the label has already been chugging along with some fantastic releases, the debut of the brand’s festival is set to take place on Labor Day Weekend in Downtown Las Vegas. To prepare for the festivities the official Lost In Dreams: 2021 Festival Compilation is out now and gives attendees a taste of the artists on the lineup.
Musicedmidentity.com

Time Warp USA Releases Lineup for 2021 Edition

Time Warp USA is bringing some techno heat from Nina Kraviz, Pan-Pot, Richie Hawtin, Âme, and more to New York City this fall. There are few parties in the techno scene that are quite as legendary as the ones that Time Warp throws. Fans of the underground sound have flocked to Germany for years to immerse themselves in the insane production and unreal beats from some of the scene’s top artists – but growth to other parts of the planet was also desired. Time Warp headed to New York in 2019 to bring an out-of-this-world experience for techno lovers, and after announcing that they would head to Brazil in 2022 they dropped the details that the USA would be receiving another show.
Musicedmidentity.com

Tiësto and SIDEPIECE Brought the Noise at Boston’s Big Night Live

Tiësto and SIDEPIECE took over Boston’s state-of-the-art club Big Night Live and showed the city an unforgettable weekend. As home to some of the best clubs in the country, the East Coast is decorated in electronic couture. From New York’s Avant Gardner to Atlantic City’s Anthem Lounge, massive sound systems and bottle service tables reign supreme. Stepping into its own is Boston’s Big Night Live, which has carved out a unique and exciting space for itself in the city’s prime downtown area.
Entertainmentskiddle.com

Jamie Jones at Code Warehouse

10:00pm til 6:00am (last entry 1:00am) We are down to the last few tickets left for this. Jamie Jones is coming to Sheffield and we cannot wait.!!. Rescheduled event: This event was previously scheduled to happen on Friday 2nd July 2021.
Musicedmidentity.com

Sam Blacky Reflects on 2021 and Her Debut EP

Sam Blacky stopped by to talk about her debut EP Summer Solstice, starting Stabby Records, and how she keeps up with her hectic lifestyle. Between balancing a busy modeling career and a rigorous DJing schedule that takes her around the planet, Sam Blacky seems to be able to do it all and is becoming an unstoppable force in the scene. This year saw her add even more to the mix as she looked to add producing tunes like “Too Late,” and started her very own label, Stabby Records, as well.
San Diego, CAedmidentity.com

LED Announces Dream Eaters with ILLENIUM and Madeon

LED Presents is getting prepped for spooky season in style with a new event dubbed Dream Eaters with ILLENIUM and Madeon headlining. Summer is almost over and pumpkin spice is back at Starbucks, meaning that Halloween is growing closer by the day. The spooky season is always one of the best times to get down and dirty on the dancefloor at a festival, especially in Southern California, and LED Presents is bringing the heat with their new event in San Diego, Dream Eaters.
Festivaledmidentity.com

Full Lineup Unveiled for CRSSD Festival Fall 2021

CRSSD Festival Fall adds Shallou, Sasha and John Digweed, Aluna, Seth Troxler, DJ Sneak, and more to their lineup for 2021. After the debut edition of DAY MVS XL got house and techno lovers in San Diego back to live events and grooving to the beat, FNGRS CRSSD set their sights on the fall months to keep the party rolling. Back in July, they dropped the initial lineup for CRSSD Festival Fall that packed quite a punch with some of the scene’s top artists such as ZHU, Kaytranada, ANNA, CamelPhat, Hot Since 82, Sven Väth, and more.
Rock Musicedmidentity.com

Forin Drops Debut EP on Sound Museum

Forin released a commanding debut EP on influential bass music label Sound Museum to cement his status as a growing leader in the scene. A purveyor of all things bass, Forin has been making waves in the Los Angeles electronic music community, with heavy-hitting releases with important platforms like Bass Waffles and Wormhole Records and legends like Tipper playing out his tracks. You may have even had the pleasure of catching one of his signature heady yet dancey sets at important SoCal events like Big Booty Bass, Jackson Tree Festival, and Love Long Beach Festival. Not only has he contributed to the growth of the Los Angeles underground music community through his music, Forin is also a curator and resident of Jetlag LA – a monthly event series dedicated to global bass and UK sounds.
Musicedmidentity.com

Gem & Jam Unveils a Fantastic Lineup for 2022

Arizona’s beloved music and art festival, Gem & Jam, is bringing the heat in 2022 with STS9, Liquid Stranger, CharlestheFirst, and more. For music and art lovers alike, Gem & Jam is one of the most sought out festivals to attend. Being a festival that does not focus solely on music, it continues to bring creatives from all walks of life, but that doesn’t mean that they haven’t brought massive names to the stage spanning the spectrum of genres from bass to house and more – and the upcoming edition is no different.
Musicedmidentity.com

Get to Know ACHILLES and His Energetic House Sound

ACHILLES stopped by to chat about his UNDERGROUND ENERGY EP, his production process, and his goals for the rest of 2021!. Although he’s a relatively new face on the scene, ACHILLES has exhibited a relentless work ethic along with an infectious house sound that has captivated listeners. He sets the bar higher and higher for himself and explores various sub-genres of house with each passing release and you simply cannot throw on a track by him without wanting to get up and dance!
Los Angeles, CAmommypoppins.com

Los Angeles

As the home of Hollywood, it's no surprise that Los Angeles has a wide range of acting classes available for kids. Young thespians can get pretty specific and take theater acting classes, musical theater classes, improv classes, and more! Plus, many theater companies offering acting classes for kids near Los Angeles are now offering online options. Below are the best acting classes for kids in Los Angeles, from young kids who want their first taste of being in the spotlight to teens who see a future in show biz. It's time to get your little ham in front of an audience!
Musicedmidentity.com

Get Lost In Dreams with This Mix from Pauline Herr

Ahead of her second ever DJ set at Lost In Dreams Festival this year, Pauline Herr has spun up a mix to give everyone a taste of what’s in store. The past year was devastating for the dance music community, but one of the silver linings has been the emergence of artists who are shaking up genres and delivering truly epic tunes to the masses – and Pauline Herr is among those talented rising stars. She’s carved a chunk of space in the scene over the past few years by lending her stunning vocals to tracks such as Tails’ “Ghosted” and Moore Kismet’s “You Should Run” while also dropping ghost as well. But 2021 has brought forth even more from her brilliant mind.
Theater & Danceedmidentity.com

Makree Keeps It Festive with New Single “Heading South”

Makree dumps a load of joyful, tribal energy into “Heading South” – a track that sees him head back to Wh0’s Wh0 Plays imprint!. Makree is an artist from the Baltic music scene that has captured our love and attention ever since his breakout single with Secondcity, “Never Been In Love,” made it onto Danny Howard’s Nothing Else Matters imprint. Since then we’ve all been swooning for his captivating beats from the classic vibes of “Feel Good” to the groovy essence of “Gambia.” One thing that’s for sure is that Makree’s music will make you feel alive, and tomorrow he heads back to Wh0 Plays strapped with the bubbly vigor of “Heading South.”
Theater & Danceedmidentity.com

Chris Lake Had House Music Lovers Moving and Grooving at The Shrine

Chris Lake wowed Los Angeles yet again with a two-night run of shows at The Shrine featuring new music, old classics, and pure house bliss. Chris Lake has truly become an unwavering staple in the house music scene with countless smash singles and stunning sets. He’s more than built a name for himself and his projects over the past two decades. Beyond his own releases, his global fanbase has grown to love his imprint Black Book Records and his collaborative project Anti Up with friend and fellow producer Chris Lorenzo as well. While Chris Lake was sidelined last year due to the pandemic like many others in the scene, he’s surged back in style this year.
Los Angeles, CAbsckids.com

Disney Channel Amphibia In Los Angeles

There is just so much to unpack and think about as Disney Channel gets ready for season 3 of Amphibia which will premiere on October 2nd. The teaser video has a lot going on in it and it is rather lengthy from what we had expected to see, but there is still questions about how this story will play out. First we know that Matt Braly wants Amphibia to complete in three acts, so does that mean that season 3 is going to be that final act and will be split into two parts or will they draw out the third act to multiple seasons? We are hopeful to see the completion of Amphibia in 2021, so let’s keep those fingers crossed. It would make sense as this is a show that needs to continue on to keep people interested in the mystery that we have going on and to make sure some of the audience just doesn’t age out based on waiting.
Musicedmidentity.com

STAR SEED Stir Up Emotions with a Sensational Mix

Rising duo STAR SEED swung by ahead of their set at Lost In Dreams to spin up a mix that is brimming with fresh tunes and IDs. Last year was a rough one for the dance music scene, but that doesn’t mean it was all doom and gloom. One of the silver linings in 2020 was that artists were able to explore their own creative abilities in the studio, and another was that fresh faces gained some ground as well. This included the emergence of fresh projects and even more new artists such as experimental electronic-pop duo STAR SEED.
Los Angeles, CApurewow.com

9 Dog-Friendly Hotels In Los Angeles

It’s good to be a dog in Los Angeles. From dog-friendly restaurants to massive dog parks all over the city, pups live the good life here. For many of us, our four-legged friends are a package deal and that includes tagging along on our vacations. While once a rarity, there...

Comments / 0

Community Policy