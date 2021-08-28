Cancel
Utah State

How are businesses in Utah handling vaccine requirements?

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA proof of vaccination sign is posted at a bar in San Francisco on July 29. Until now, many employers had taken a passive approach to their unvaccinated workers, relying on outreach and incentives. But that has been shifting, with vaccine mandates gaining momentum. (Haven Daley, Associated Press) — SALT LAKE CITY — Big companies with presences in Utah like Adobe, Goldman Sachs, Facebook and Deloitte are requiring vaccinations for employees and people who go inside their facilities, but there is still vocal local and national opposition against such requirements and some companies can't afford to lose employees during the labor shortage.

