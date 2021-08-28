MAKING A STATEMENT: Culliver, Maiden dominate another opponent, cruise past Watauga

MAIDEN — While it was a clear evening, the Maiden High Blue Devils brought the storm Friday night in their nonconference football game against Watauga. It appeared in quick lightning strikes early followed by the thunder of the line play on both sides of the ball, and the Blue Devils deluged the Pioneers 47-0. It was the second week in a row that Maiden has routed an opponent to open the season. Combined with the season-opening win against Fred T. Foard, the Blue Devils have outscored their two opponents 103-0. Both games concluded under a running clock, instituted after the scoring margin reaches the 42-point threshold.