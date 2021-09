HUNTINGTON, W. Va. – Alabama volleyball capped opening weekend with a three-set sweep over Miami Ohio Saturday morning. Alabama (3-0) completed its undefeated weekend with a sweep of Miami Ohio (0-2), winning the Marshall Invitational. Shaye Eggleston hit .313 in the win with eight kills and eight digs, only trailing Kendyl Reaugh for the team lead with nine kills. Alyiah Wells hit .545 with seven kills and also led the team with seven blocks. For the third-straight match, Dru Kuck led the team in digs with 18, giving her 64 over 11 sets this weekend.