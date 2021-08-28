Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday August 28th

By Kris Boone
conchovalleyhomepage.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCool and Cloudy considering it is towards the end of August, temperatures got into the upper 80s and lower 90s across the area, so a few degrees below average. Winds have been pulling moisture from the Gulf of Mexico which has help to keep things a bit cooler for most of the state. That increase in moisture also means increased chances for some isolated rain showers. Most showers have been along the I-10 and the southern parts of the Concho Valley.

www.conchovalleyhomepage.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast#Klst#Hurricanes#Klst Evening Forecast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPort Arthur News

STORM WATCH: Tropical development to reach Gulf of Mexico next week

A disturbance in Central America has a low 30 percent chance for tropical development when it gets in the Bay of Campeche late this weekend. According to the National Weather Service, it will move next week northwest or north across the western Gulf of Mexico. “Unfavorable upper level winds could...
Environmentconchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Evening Forecast: Friday, September the 3rd

Highs got the mid 90s. The heat index made it feel closer to the upper 90s. Overnight lows get to the low 70s. For the Labor weekend it stays warm with highs in the mid 90s. A few showers start to pop up late on Sunday. Monday late afternoon and early evening is our best chance for pop up showers. The showers plus the cloud cover with bring highs down into the low 90s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy