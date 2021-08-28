KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday August 28th

Cool and Cloudy considering it is towards the end of August, temperatures got into the upper 80s and lower 90s across the area, so a few degrees below average. Winds have been pulling moisture from the Gulf of Mexico which has help to keep things a bit cooler for most of the state. That increase in moisture also means increased chances for some isolated rain showers. Most showers have been along the I-10 and the southern parts of the Concho Valley.