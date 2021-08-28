Cancel
Physics

One-Dimensional Fibrous Red Phosphorous Glows in Unexpected Ways

By Aalto University
scitechdaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew study published in Nature Communications is the first to show strong optical properties in a 1D van der Waal material. When electrons are confined into very small spaces, they can exhibit unusual electrical, optical and magnetic behavior. From confining electrons in two-dimensional atomic sheet graphene – a feat that won the Nobel Prize in physics in 2010 – to restricting electrons even further to achieve one-dimensionality, this broad line of research is transforming the landscape of fundamental research and technological advances in physics, chemistry, energy harvesting, information and beyond.

