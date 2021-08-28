Sing Your Heart Out In A Private Karaoke Suite At Music Tunnel KTV Cafe In Northern California

Looking for something fun to do with a group of friends? Karaoke is never a bad idea! And when you feel like belting out your favorite tunes, a real karaoke cafe is the place to go. This one in San Jose describes itself as the best and biggest in the Bay Area. With several private suites and an on-site cafe, you’re in for a good time when you spend a few hours at this fun-filled destination.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

When you feel like belting all of your favorite songs, a visit to Music Tunnel KTV Cafe is a must. Located in San Jose, they call it the best and largest karaoke cafe in Northern California!

Featuring 18 luxury karaoke suites, Music Tunnel is where you and your group can sing your hearts out in privacy. Suites are available on an hourly basis and can accommodate groups both small and large.

Music Tunnel provides an alcohol-free and smoke-free experience, making it perfect for families. Since opening in 2010, the cafe has become a popular destination for evenings out with friends, birthday parties, and other celebratory events.

All that singing is bound to work up an appetite. Music Tunnel offers an excellent menu of Asian snacks and meals to keep you satisfied. Enjoy items like popcorn chicken, lobster balls, fish cake, calamari, and rice cakes brought to your private suite.

Each room is equipped with a touch screen song selector, wireless microphones, 4K LED television, and professional surround sound speakers. Sit back and enjoy! This is the ultimate karaoke experience.

Be sure to check out Music Tunnel's various promotions, like the All You Can Sing that's available Monday through Thursday. They also offer special discounts for your birthday or if you join their membership program.

Sing your heart out at this karaoke cafe where voices of all types are welcome! Visit Music Tunnel's website for more information, including their current hours and karaoke rates.

Have you been to a karaoke cafe in Northern California? Sound off with your go-to karaoke tune in the comments below!

Address: Music Tunnel KTV Cafe, 1132 S De Anza Blvd #10, San Jose, CA 95129, USA