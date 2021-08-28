Sing Your Heart Out In A Private Karaoke Suite At Music Tunnel KTV Cafe In Northern California
By Emerson
Posted by
Only In Northern California
6 days ago
Looking for something fun to do with a group of friends? Karaoke is never a bad idea! And when you feel like belting out your favorite tunes, a real karaoke cafe is the place to go. This one in San Jose describes itself as the best and biggest in the Bay Area. With several private suites and an on-site cafe, you’re in for a good time when you spend a few hours at this fun-filled destination.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Have you been to a karaoke cafe in Northern California? Sound off with your go-to karaoke tune in the comments below!
Address: Music Tunnel KTV Cafe, 1132 S De Anza Blvd #10, San Jose, CA 95129, USA
From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Northern California is for people who LOVE the Golden State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Northern California is known for a lot of things, but deep-dish, stuffed pizza isn’t exactly one of them. Don’t fear! You don’t have to leave California in order to enjoy an authentic slice of Chicago-style pie. There’s a restaurant right here that specializes in Chicago stuffed pizza and they are the real deal. If you […]
The post Dig Into Real Chicago-Style Deep Dish Pizza Without Leaving Northern California At Zachary’s Chicago Pizza appeared first on Only In Your State.
If you’re the type of person that loves a good ghost story, then spending the night in one of Northern California’s many haunted hotels is a must. We’ve got a lot of them! Featured here is a lesser-known hotel in the gorgeous little town of Dunsmuir. Originally built in the 1800s, this old hotel is filled with ghost stories of wandering, restless souls. These creepy legends are enough to send a chill down your spine, but there’s just one way to find out if there’s any truth to them. Would you spend the night in this historic haunted hotel?
It’s no secret that Northern California has some incredible scenery. The region is not only beautiful; it’s also full of history. This region was transformed in the mid-1800s by the famous California Gold Rush that truly changed the future of the state. If you’re looking for magnificent windshield views and a route full of historical sites, it doesn’t get any better than Highway 49. You’ll pass through some of the most gorgeous scenery in the state, and also drive through quite a few charming mining towns along the way. Prepare your playlist, grab some snacks, and fill up your tank: you’re about to embark upon one of the best road trips in Northern California.
We’ve all heard the phrase “You gotta stop and smell the roses”, but when’s the last time that you did just that? Featured here is a city rose garden that you won’t be able to resist walking through at least once. Filled with roughly 1,500 rose bushes (including dozens of varieties of roses), this garden is as beautiful and serene as can be. It’s definitely worth a visit when you feel like a quiet moment in a gorgeous garden. Take a look:
Here in Northern California, we’re lucky to have access to some of the country’s very best seafood. When traveling to one of our coastal towns, nothing beats grabbing a freshly-caught fish sandwich, a plate of oysters, or some classic fish ‘n chips. If you love exploring our region’s seafood scene, then a visit to Fish. should be on your list. This combines seafood market and restaurant is located right on the water in the absolutely beautiful town of Sausalito. Check it out:
Are you a person that prefers waffles or pancakes? If you answered “waffles”, then you’ll want to run – not walk – to this unique waffle shop in Northern California. Specializing in liege waffles, this gem of an eatery puts its own spin on a breakfast classic. Served up with all sorts of tasty toppings, you may just find that liege waffles are your new obsession! Take a look:
If you’re the type of person who sometimes feels like they were born in the wrong era, it’s likely you’ll love this vintage shop hiding out in Eureka, California. Redwood Retro carries vintage styles from decades past – from the groovy 70s to the colorful 80s and more. You never know what stylish gems you’ll […]
The post Redwood Retro In Northern California Is A Locally-Owned Shop Full Of Throwbacks And Vintage Styles appeared first on Only In Your State.
Northern California is home to plenty of wide-open roads where adventure is just a drive away. Today, we’re focusing on a scenic drive that leads to some of the region’s most incredible landmarks, from majestic Mount Shasta to Lava Beds National Monument and so much more. The Mount Shasta-Cascade Loop is a roughly 500-mile drive, which means you’ll want to spend several days completing the loop and taking in all of the sights. What are you waiting for? Let’s go!
History comes to life at this awesome waterfront park in Northern California. Located in Richmond near San Francisco, Rosie the Riveter National Historic Park is a destination that pays homage to the hardworking people on the home front during World War II. From its scenic waterfront location to all of the amazing stories it has […]
The post You Can Explore World War II History At Rosie The Riveter Historic Park In Northern California appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mark your calendars, people. The Water Lantern Festival is making several appearances in Northern California this fall and you’ll want to be sure to catch one of them. This festival is truly an enchanting experience involving food, music, and a water lantern launch to remember. Grab your tickets soon – they always go fast! Read […]
The post The Upcoming Water Lantern Festival In Northern California Will Be The Highlight Of Your Fall appeared first on Only In Your State.
Not all of us are lucky enough to live literally just steps away from the ocean, but that doesn’t mean you can’t know what it’s like! If you’re looking for that perfect spot to escape to for a weekend, look no further. This mid-century Airstream that’s available to rent on Airbnb is bound to suit […]
The post Get Away To This Mid-Century Airstream That’s Just Steps Away From The Ocean In Northern California appeared first on Only In Your State.
Get ready to jump! The world’s largest bounce house is popping up all across America, including right here in Northern California. The Big Bounce America travels to different cities and offers days of oversized fun with their massive bounce house attraction. The world’s largest bounce house in Northern California is bigger and bouncier than ever […]
The post The World’s Largest Bounce House Is Heading To Northern California Very Soon appeared first on Only In Your State.
Life in California during the early 1900s wasn’t easy for many. However, communities persisted to form the fully-fledged cities and vibrant communities that we’re familiar with today. It’s one thing to read about the Golden State’s history in a textbook, but it’s something else entirely to see it with your own eyes. These photos will take you back to a different era and give you an incredible glimpse at what life in Northern California was like back then.
The summer months can bring extreme temperatures to California, which makes staying inside in the cool air conditioning a tempting prospect. One way to keep cool while spending time outdoors is to seek out one of these refreshing waterfalls. This list consists of some of the best waterfalls you can seek out in Northern California during summertime. From waterfall swimming holes to humongous cascades, pick one of these beauties to find for yourself before summer ends!
Fried food, carnival rides, and endless entertainment await at one of the biggest county fairs in the state. The Alameda County Fair will take place later this year in the fall instead of during the summer. Don’t worry, though. It will be the same county fair that so many have come to love over the […]
The post Don’t Miss One Of The Biggest Fairs In Northern California This Year, The Alameda County Fair appeared first on Only In Your State.
Bordering the California-Nevada state line in Mono County, Benton is a little hamlet that’s rich with history and natural beauty. Before it was founded as a mining town, the area was used by indigenous peoples like the Paiute for its abundant hot springs. In fact, you can still experience the town’s relaxing hot springs to this day at the Inn at Benton Hot Springs. With cozy accommodations in a serene setting, this hot spring hotel way out in the middle of nowhere is calling your name.
Northern California boasts some spectacular camping experiences. Here you can pitch a tent underneath the redwood trees or just steps away from an ocean beach. Simply put, an incredible camping trip is always just a short drive away when you live in NorCal. Kirby Cove is an especially unique campground that belongs on your radar. Tucked away in a wooded setting, the campground boasts spectacular views of the Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, and the Marin Headlands.
For those who love good wine and good food, there are few better ways to spend a day than exploring Northern California’s wine country. There’s definitely a lot to see and no shortage of ways to see it. This winery bike tour is a fantastic option for seeing wine country like never before. Enjoy the scenic beauty as you ride from winery to winery with the help of an electric bike. This tour will give you a day in wine country to remember!
This region of the country is known all over the world for its remarkable Mediterranean climate that produces some of the best wines around. And while we love the wineries closer to the coast, the remote foothill wineries of the Sierra Nevada are unparalleled and off the beaten path. Madroña is a scenic winery in […]
The post The Remote Winery In Northern California That’s Picture Perfect For A Day Trip appeared first on Only In Your State.
Most people outside of Northern California probably have no idea that we have a full-time legislature here. That means we have people working in Sacramento to pass more laws than the rest of them. For instance, in 2015 alone, there were over 900 new laws that came in on the scene. Well, we thought it […]
The post These 10 Crazy Laws In Northern California Will Leave You Scratching Your Head In Wonder appeared first on Only In Your State.
Comments / 0