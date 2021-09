It is estimated that there are more than 49,000 children who face food insecurity in Hillsborough County each year. Food insecurity refers to USDA’s measure of adequate food for an active, healthy life for all household members. Food-insecure children are living in households experiencing food shortages. Families are not necessarily food-insecure all the time but may reflect a household’s need to make decisions between important basic needs, such as housing or medical bills, and purchasing nutritionally adequate foods.