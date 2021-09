The San Jose State Spartans open the 2021 college football season on Saturday night when they play host to the FCS Southern Utah Thunderbirds, whose only win in their pandemic-shortened spring season came on the road while the Spartans finished a perfect 6-0 at home. This matchup will be Southern Utah’s first of two consecutive games against FBS opponents, as the Thunderbirds will head to Tempe to take on Arizona State next Thursday night.