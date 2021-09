Florida voting rights advocates are calling for the federal government to undo some of the recent elections laws that have passed in Republican-controlled state legislatures. “Let’s contact our Senators and tell them: They must pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act,” Leon County Commissioner Carolyn Cummings shouted from the steps of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in downtown Tallahassee during a rally on Saturday. “And if not, let’s show them that we have the power of the vote as well.”