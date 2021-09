Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is dealing with a foot injury that has caused him to be "in and out of practice" according to The Athletic's Matthew Fairburn. Sanders is reportedly adjusting well to life as a Buffalo Bill and is making a "smooth transition" into the team's offense. The only issue has been a foot injury that has caused him to miss some practice time. According to Fairburn, when Sanders has been able to practice, Allen has looked his way often. If the foot injury continues to linger, Sanders' absence could result in additional targets for Gabriel Davis. However, if Sanders is able to recover in time for the start of the season, it sounds like he is positioned to be a valuable cog in Buffalo's passing game.