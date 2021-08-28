Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Take2: Adam and Vic on Allen's impressive preseason performance

WGRZ TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — There was plenty of debate on whether or not Josh Allen should even see the field in the preseason. Bills coach Sean McDermott said he thought it was important for Allen to go out and get into a rhythm. He did just that. Allen went 20-of-26...

www.wgrz.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Take2#American Football#The Green Bay Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Three reasons why Bills will win 2022 Super Bowl: Embraced analytics, pass-rush improvement, and Josh Allen

On August 16, I made a proclamation to the football world that the Bills would win Super Bowl LVI as part of our "bold predictions" series for the 2021 NFL season. Of course, I provided justification. Buffalo's roster and coaching staff continuity was my main rationale. However, for another prediction in that piece -- the Bills will earn the AFC's No. 1 seed in the playoffs -- I got more specific. They'll see a relatively low amount of established high-end quarterbacks this season.
NFLWKBW-TV

Allen shines in first half of final preseason game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — If the cherry on top of the Bills' preseason wasn't a shutout win over the Packers, it was how Josh Allen played in the limited action he got against Green Bay. Allen threw 20-for-26 for 194 yards and two touchdowns in the first two quarters of Buffalo's 19-0 win.
NFLNBC Sports

Josh Allen to start Bills preseason finale

There are only three preseason games this year and NFL coaches have come up with varying approaches when it comes to playing starters. Some teams have played starters in the first two games and will rest them for the third while others are doing the opposite. The Bills fall into the latter category.
NFLWKBW-TV

Bills shut out Packers 19-0 in Josh Allen's only preseason action

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Josh Allen had not played in a preseason game this year before Saturday, but he picked up right where he left off, leading to a 19-0 Bills win over the Green Bay Packers. First Quarter: Bills 7-0 Packers. The Bills starting quarterback sure looked like...
NFLNBC Sports

Josh Allen looks sharp in preseason debut

The Bills didn’t use quarterback Josh Allen in either of their first two preseason games. He played on Saturday. He played very well on Saturday. Allen looked like the same guy he was in 2020, when he took a major leap in this third NFL season. He completed 10 of 11 passes on the opening drive of the game, capped by a 31-yard laser to receiver Gabriel Davis for the touchdown.
NFLCBS Sports

Fantasy football 2021 rankings, draft prep: QB, WR, RB, TE picks, cheat sheets, ADP from NFL model

A Fantasy football strategy that has gained more popularity in recent years is the zero-running back approach. Owners still draft running backs, but they don't devote their early-round picks to the position, preferring to load up at other positions. The theory is every year there are running backs who come out of nowhere to produce, such as James Robinson and Antonio Gibson, so you can wait until the mid-rounds to find value. It's a bold strategy, but is it one you're willing to employ when you finalize your 2021 Fantasy football rankings?
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former NFL receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr., who caught Tom Bradys first postseason touchdown pass to help the Patriots win their first title, has died in a motorcycle accident. Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement Patten was killed in...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Aaron Rodgers’ Crazy Practice Throw Is Going Viral

There’s a reason the Green Bay Packers did everything they could to persuade Aaron Rodgers to re-join the team in training camp: he’s special. Rodgers looks like what we’d expect from the reigning NFL MVP. No. 12 dazzled during Thursday’s practice, completing a deep ball with pin-point accuracy. During a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Bears signing WR Breshad Perriman

The Chicago Bears added some more speed to their wide receiver room with the signing of veteran Breshad Perriman to a one-year deal. Prior to this, Chicago had five receivers on their initial 53-man roster, and it appears they decided to go with Perriman rather than rookie Dazz Newsome, who was waived and is a candidate to be signed to the practice squad. They also recently claimed wide receiver Nsimba Webster.

Comments / 0

Community Policy