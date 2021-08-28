RW Recruiting: 4-star LB David Bailey shines in No. 1 Mater Dei’s win over Duncanville
OXFORD, Miss. — Just as any great offense has its leader, the quarterback, the defensive side of the ball is no different. You could say the anchor of a defense manifests in the linebacker position. To me, the traits of an elite linebacker are something found in the words of the late, great Muhammad Ali: “Float like a butterfly sting like a bee – His hands can’t hit what his eyes can’t see.”therebelwalk.com
