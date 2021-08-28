Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oxford, MS

RW Recruiting: 4-star LB David Bailey shines in No. 1 Mater Dei’s win over Duncanville

By Lee Ann Herring-Olvedo
therebelwalk.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOXFORD, Miss. — Just as any great offense has its leader, the quarterback, the defensive side of the ball is no different. You could say the anchor of a defense manifests in the linebacker position. To me, the traits of an elite linebacker are something found in the words of the late, great Muhammad Ali: “Float like a butterfly sting like a bee – His hands can’t hit what his eyes can’t see.”

therebelwalk.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Mississippi Sports
State
California State
City
Washington, MS
State
Washington State
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
State
Colorado State
City
Oxford, MS
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Mississippi Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
David Bailey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Rw Recruiting#Lb David Bailey#Ole Miss#Duncanville Panthers#Fbs#Socal#Sec#Lsu#247sports#Rebels#Cali
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Stanford University
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported on Saturday. Political manoeuvring was heating up among potential candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day...
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy