Albany, NY

Creating transparency in Albany might be harder for Governor Kathy Hochul than she originally thought

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
One of Governor Kathy Hochul’s first promise to the New York people was to create a new culture of transparency in Albany.

Experts say others have attempted to do the same as what Hochul wants to do but struggle to follow through once they actually take office.

One of the promises she has followed through on is releasing a more accurate count for the nursing homes deaths due to COVID, bringing the total up by 12,000.

